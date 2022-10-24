STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The man arrested in the stabbing death of a Lake James woman in June 2021 has been sentenced.

Matthew R. Hoover was sentenced Monday in Steuben Circuit Court to 95 years in the killing of Wilma Ball.

Hoover previously pleaded guilty to one count of murder and 3 counts of burglary in the case.

Ball was found stabbed to death June 23, 2021, inside her lakefront home along the first basin of Lake James.

Photo of Wilma Ball (The Ball family)

Police spoke with a neighbor, who said his brother – Hoover – may have been involved in Ball’s death, according to a probable cause affidavit. The man said Hoover had abruptly quit his job and moved out of his home the day before Ball was killed, then stole his parents’ truck and drove to Yorktown, the affidavit said. He then walked to Anderson, some 12 miles away, the man told police.

Police found Hoover at a home in rural Yorktown. He agreed to offer a DNA sample, and he spoke with investigators about Ball’s death.

Hoover denied ever being in Ball’s home and told investigators during an interview that he did not kill Ball, the affidavit said. Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Muss said that a detective testified in court, though, that Hoover admitted to stabbing Ball.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police found a beer can on a nightstand next to the bed Ball was found dead in. Testing found the can had Hoover’s DNA on it.

Neighbors told WANE 15 that Ball was a former home economics teacher, a mother with two children and two stepchildren. Neighbors also described her as loving, caring, active and athletic.

