Masked man robs Paulding County bank

A suspect in a robbery at an Oakwood, Ohio, bank on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, is shown in this surveillance photo. (Paulding County Sheriff’s Office)

PAULDING COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Paulding County, Ohio, are searching for the person who held up an Oakwood bank early Wednesday.

Just after 9 a.m., a masked man walked into The State bank at 218 N. First St. He was able to make off with an “undisclosed” amount of cash, according to a report from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

This van was possibly involved in a bank robbery in Oakwood, Ohio, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Paulding County Sheriff’s Office)

The man was wearing a mask over his face with a ball hat on, and had black gloves on. He was carrying a blue bag, the sheriff’s office said.

No customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery, and the two tellers on duty were not hurt.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the man left in a white 2000s model Chevy cargo style van with black rims and paint chipping away from the top. It could have an Indiana registration on the back, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are following up on leads in conjunction with multiple agencies, including the Oakwood Police Department and the FBI, Sheriff Jason Landers said.

Anyone with any information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (419) 399-3791.