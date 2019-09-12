OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) — The masked man who police suspect robbed an Ohio bank Wednesday was arrested after walking in to a scheduled probation appointment in Florida.

A suspect in a robbery at an Oakwood, Ohio, bank on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, is shown in this surveillance photo. (Paulding County Sheriff’s Office)

According to police, an arrest warrant was issued for David Abram Ziesel, 40, from West Palm Beach for robbing the Oakwood branch of State Bank. Thursday at approximately 3:00 p.m., Ziesel walked into the probation office in West Palm Beach for a scheduled appointment in the same van that was photographed leaving the scene of the robbery yesterday.

Ziesel was taken into custody by the Palm Beach Police Department, and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail to await extradition back to Paulding County in Ohio.

“I am pleased this guy is in custody. We will now work with our partners in Florida to assist us until I can get staff down there,” said Sheriff Jason K. Landers. “We do know he showed up in the van from our robbery. We are working with their local and federal authorities to preserve any potential evidence there might be.”

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office continues working alongside the Oakwood Police Department and the FBI, as this investigation is ongoing.