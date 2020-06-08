Maryland man accused of terror plot seeks to withdraw guilty plea

This undated file image provided by the Maryland U.S. District Attorney’s Office shows a photo of firearms and ammunition that was in the motion for detention pending trial in the case against Coast Guard lieutenant Christopher Hasson, accused of stockpiling guns and targeting Supreme Court justices, prominent Democrats and TV journalists. (Maryland U.S. District Attorney’s Office via AP, File)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A former Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting politically motivated killings inspired by a far-right mass murderer has asked a federal appeals court to let him withdraw his guilty plea or else throw out his sentence of more than 13 years in prison.

In a court filing Monday, a defense attorney argued that Christopher Hasson’s 160-month prison term was roughly four times longer than sentencing guidelines would have called for if U.S. District Judge George Hazel had not mistakenly applied a “terrorism enhancement” to the sentence. Prosecutors didn’t charge with any terrorism-related offenses. He pleaded guilty last October to possessing unregistered and unserialized silencers, being a drug addict in possession of firearms and illegal possession of a painkiller.