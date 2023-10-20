WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM/AP) – A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot at his home Thursday night, and a man whose divorce case was presided over by that judge last year is now a suspect in his death, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and court records obtained by the Associated Press.

The sheriff’s office said it was searching for 49-year-old Pedro Argote in connection with the shooting death of the judge.

Police said deputies responded to a Hagerstown residence around 8 p.m. Thursday after reports of a shooting.

Deputies found Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, in the driveway of his home with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Court records list Pedro Argote as the plaintiff who brought the divorce case in June 2022. Attorneys on both sides of the case didn’t immediately respond to emails and calls seeking comment.

State troopers were deployed overnight as a precaution to protect judges who live in Washington County, state police spokesperson Elena Russo said.

Wilkinson was sworn in as a circuit court judge in 2020. The 1994 University of North Carolina graduate received his law degree from Emory University School of Law in 1997 and then became a circuit court law clerk in Washington County.

In Maryland, circuit courts in each county handle serious criminal and civil cases, including many that are appealed from the lower-level district courts, according to the state courts website.

Hagerstown, a city of nearly 44,000, is located about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore near the state lines of West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

