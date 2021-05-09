Martin County man arrested for child molestation

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police launched a child molestation case investigation in Martin County that led to the arrest of a Loogootee man on Friday.

ISP found that Gage Lechner, 20, of Loogootee committed sexual acts with a child under 14 years of age. A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 7th. That evening, he was located in the Alfordsville area by Daviess and Martin County Sheriff’s deputies.

Lechner is incarcerated at the Martin County jail and is being held without bond.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.