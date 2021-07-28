Marshals task force fatally shoots fugitive in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (AP) — A U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force fatally shot a suspect wanted in connection to a Chicago slaying and attempted slaying and a home invasion in suburban Chicago.
The shooting occurred about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in Calumet City. Deputy Commander Mark Gregoline of the U.S. Marshals Service says the man brandished a firearm during the incident and the task force returned fire, fatally striking him.
Illinois State Police identified the man as 55-year-old Losardo Lucas of Calumet City. One task force officer suffered minor injuries that required medical treatment.
