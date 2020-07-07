Marshals arrest ‘person of interest’ in woman’s shooting death

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WANE) — The man wanted in the killing of a woman outside a home in a northeast-side neighborhood has been arrested.

Photo of Martrell Weaver provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Martrell S. Weaver, 23, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Mansfield, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Weaver was wanted for questioning in the shooting death of 22-year-old Amanda L. Hoglund just after 5 p.m. June 24 in the driveway of a home in the 1900 block of Clarmarnic Drive, in the Kingston Park neighborhood near the intersection of North Coliseum and East State boulevards.

Medics pronounced Hoglund dead at the scene. An autopsy confirmed she died of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

Shortly after the shooting, police said witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored SUV leave the scene, and a male was suspected in the shooting. Later, police asked for the public’s help to find Weaver, who they called a “person of interest” in the case.

Weaver had an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation and Domestic Battery, court records show. He has not been charged in the killing.

The Marshals Service told WANE 15 that Weaver was tracked to central Ohio because he has family there. He was found in a wooded area near a family member’s home after Marshals were tipped off.

Fort Wayne Police spokesperson Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said she would provide more information on the arrest on Wednesday after she was briefed.

Weaver was released from prison in November 2019 after serving a three-year sentence for Battery with a Deadly Weapon related to a December 2017 shooting in the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 6810 Bluffton Road. The incident left a man seriously hurt with a gunshot wound to the leg.