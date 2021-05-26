Markle firefighter resigns amid investigation for alleged crime involving child

MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) — A volunteer firefighter in Markle has stepped down as he’s being investigated for reportedly attempting to meet up with an underage child to potentially engage in sexual conduct in North Webster.

According to officials, Jeremy Bowman, 41, resigned from his position on the Markle Fire Department Friday.

It was that day that a video that appeared to show Bowman allegedly trying to “meet up” with an underage child to “potentially engage in sexual conduct” in North Webster was shared online.

The North Webster Police Department confirmed it was investigating the allegations.

No charges have been filed against Bowman at this time.