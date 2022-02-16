MARION, Ind. (WANE) — An 18-year-old Grant County student has been charged with rape after a sexual misconduct investigation involving a 16-year-old on a school bus.

On Jan. 12, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department received a report from Oak Hill School Corporation about “allegations of misconduct, sexual in nature, involving two students on a school bus.”

The students were 18 and 16, the sheriff’s department said.

After an investigation by the sheriff’s department detectives, Grant County Child Protective Services, the Grant County Prosecutors Office, and with the cooperation of the Oak Hill School Corporation, an arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of 18-year-old Brandon Gage Blanchard-Vigar of Marion.

Blanchard-Vigar is charged with Rape, a level 3 Felony, and Sexual Battery, a level 6 Felony. He is being held in the Grant County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Specific information about the case was not released.

The sheriff’s department said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be forthcoming.