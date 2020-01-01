Live Now
Marion Police seek public’s help to ID man in video

The Marion Police Department released a video on Facebook Wednesday asking for help identifying a residential burglary suspect. (Marion Police/Facebook)

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — The Marion Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man on camera in relation to a residential burglary.

In a video posted to Facebook Wednesday morning, a man is seen walking up to a door with a window and peering inside. A timestamp on the video places the incident on December 27, 2019, around 3:45 a.m.

The person in the video was not immediately named a suspect in the post.

Police asked anyone with information on the man to call Criminal Investigations at 765-668-4417.

