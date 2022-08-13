MARION, Ind. (WANE) – The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a shooting Saturday morning that left one man dead.

Just after 1 a.m., Marion officers went to the 2600 block of South Washington Street on a report of shots fired. There, they spoke with the people who reported the incident, saying they heard gun shots and saw unfamiliar vehicles speeding away from a nearby driveway.

Police said they checked the area and did not see anything.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers went to a house in the 2600 block of South Adams Street- near the first location- on reports of a possible shooting victim. At the scene, officers said they found people attempting CPR on a victim in the yard.

Officers then provided aid until an ambulance came and took him to the hospital. The victim was declared dead by the Marion Health emergency room doctor.

The victim of the shooting was identified as 32-year-old Todd Anthony Gosha of Anderson.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Marion Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (765) 668-4417 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-TIPS (8477).