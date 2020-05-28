Marion Police look for suspect in theft 3 crossbows

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Marion Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a person who they say stole three crossbows from a store there.

Marion Police said in a Facebook post Thursday morning that the suspect reportedly made off with three crossbows from the popular regional farm, home and outdoor retailer Stock and Field located at 1401 W. 26th St. It’s not clear when the theft took place.

Marion Police are looking for any information that could help identify the suspect. He was seen driving away in an SUV.

The department released the following photos:

A suspect in a theft of crossbows from Stock and Field in Marion in shown. (Marion Police)

A suspect vehicle in a theft of crossbows from Stock and Field in Marion in shown. (Marion Police)

Anyone with any information should contact Marion Police at (765) 662-9981.