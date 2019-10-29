Marion police investigating battery in El Taco Express kitchen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Marion police are trying to find three men who beat up a man at a business and stole his phone.

Around 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the El Taco Express on Baldwin Avenue, Daniel Chagala says three men suddenly started punching and kicking him in the face, head and torso. According to the police report, once he got up from the group, one of the suspects stole his phone and took off.

Chagala had bruises on his mouth, head, and shoulder and complained of pain in his ribs.

No description of the suspects has yet been released.

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.