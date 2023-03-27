MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Two days after the Marion Police Department (MPD) responded to a fatal shooting near downtown Marion, police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect in connection to the shooting.

The MPD did not identify the teenager, but the MPD said it believes the suspect’s motive was to rob the victim before the shooting.

On Saturday, police found the victim, 40-year-old Walter Carpenter, in the 1000 block of W. 5th St. suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Despite attempts to perform life-saving measures, Carpenter later died at a hospital in Fort Wayne, according to the MPD.

The MPD said the suspect is being held at a juvenile facility outside of Grant County.

The shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information should contact MPD detectives at 765-668-4417, Grant County Dispatch at 765-662-9981, or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.