Marion Police arrest 13 people in and near mobile home park for various drug charges

MARION, Ind. (WANE) 13 people are facing multiple drug related charges after police arrested over a three-day period.

The first happened Sunday December 22 around 11:40 p.m. Officers pulled over Donna Cassidy, 47, after she left the Kings Mobile Home Park, 1100 S. Baldwin Avenue in Marion. She had a warrant out for her arrest. During the traffic stop, police found meth, heroin, marijuana a syringe and paraphernalia in her possession.

An officer then pulled over another vehicle leaving the same mobile home park on Tuesday, December 23, around 6:30 p.m. The driver is identified as Orval Hueston, Jr., 41. During the traffic stop, police found heroin and a syringe in his possession.

Then on Christmas Eve around 12:20 a.m., investigators used a warrant to enter a home in the mobile home lot. Officers took 11 people into custody.

Arrests:

Michael Brimm, 55 – Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Methamphetamine

Konnor Maynard, 21 – Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Cocaine

Amanda Whitt, 33 – Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Syringe, Possession of Methamphetamine

Daniel Riddle, 34 – Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Narcotic Drug

Joshua Ashburn, 29 – Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Syringe, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Paraphernalia

Marcus Boyland, 34 – Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Paraphernalia, 3 warrants, Possession of Narcotic Drug

Joseph Cummings, 31 – Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Syringe

Joshua McFarland, 38 – Visiting a Common Nuisance and 2 warrants

Jeremiah Workman, 37 – Visiting a Common Nuisance

Tierra Cassidy, 22 – Visiting a Common Nuisance

Leroy Cook Jr., 34 – Visiting a Common Nuisance

Marion Police did not release how much of each drug was found during the raid and traffic stops.