FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Marion man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to receiving child pornography.

Daniel King, 68, was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of parole by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady, according to U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

King pleaded guilty to receiving material involving the sexual exploitation of minors, and agreed to forfeit a tablet, thumb drive, laptop computer, and five hard drives with information, according to case documents.