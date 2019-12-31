Marion man says he was shot in groin after approaching argument

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Marion Police say a man was shot after he says he approached an argument just outside his house.

Around 11:15 p.m. Friday, December 27, Marion Police were called to a shooting in the area of Greentree Apartments. Dezmond McQreary, 22, reported to police that he walked out of his home after hearing two women yelling at each other. He said he approached the women, and then he was shot.

The suspects took off in a dark colored vehicle, but police were able to find a shell casing from the scene.

McQreary was taken to a hospital for medical treatment where it was confirmed he sustained a single gunshot wound to his groin that was not life-threatening. He was treated and released a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.