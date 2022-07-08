MARION, Ind. — A Marion man will serve 20 years in jail after pleading guilty to killing an 18-year-old in September of 2019.

Jomar Worthy previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in May and was sentenced to 20 years in the Indiana Department of Correction on Friday.

According to previous reports, police were called to the 300 block of W. 30th Street in Marion on Sept. 7, 2019, on report of a person shot. Police said officers found 18-year-old Enrique Alcorta lying in a parking lot with at least one gunshot wound to the chest. Alcorta was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police used information gathered at the scene to identify Worthy as a suspect and located him in the 3400 block of S. Washington Street where he was taken in for questioning. After questioning, Worthy was arrested and charged with murder.