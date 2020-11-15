Marion man arrested after vehicle pursuit

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A Marion man, who already had warrants out for his arrest, was arrested again on Friday after a vehicle pursuit.

According to Indiana State Police, just before 11:30 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop near 10th and Poplar Street in Marion for a failed lane-change signal and false registration plate. The driver, later identified as Daren Haynes of Marion, drove away as the officer approached his car.

Police said shortly after driving away, Haynes got out of his car and attempted to flee on foot. He was eventually captured and taken into custody for resisting law enforcement.

Further investigation revealed that Haynes was wanted on active arrest warrants from both Howard and Grant Counties. He also had allegedly been deemed by a court to be a “habitual traffic violator for life.” Additionally, Haynes had never received an operator’s license.

After Haynes was taken into custody at the Grant County Jail, a search revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia.