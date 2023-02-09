MARION, Ind. — A Marion man was booked into the Grant County Jail after a police investigation allegedly uncovered images of child pornography on his computer.

William Zoeller, 73, faces two charges of possession of child pornography, both Level 5 felonies.

According to Indiana State Police, a criminal investigation into Zoeller began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received numerous tips that he may be in possession of nude images of children.

Police reported searching Zoeller’s home on N. Lexington Road after acquiring a search warrant. Police allege that images of child porn were found on Zoeller’s computer during the search.

Anyone with information about potentially exploited children can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.