School guidance counselor suspended, charged with inappropriate relationship with girl

Ryan C. Vermilion

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — The school counselor at Marion High School has been arrested and charged with having an inappropriate online relationship with a girl.

Ryan C. Vermilion, 46, of Marion faces 12 counts of Vicarious Sexual Gratification and 12 counts of Child Exploitation.

According to a release from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched last week that found Vermilion and a girl had been engaged in “an inappropriate online relationship.”

It’s not clear if the girl was a student, and details of the relationship were not told.

The sheriff’s department said the relationship was “isolated” and “no other juveniles appear to be involved.”

Marion Community Schools issued the following statement:

Marion Community Schools was made aware Sunday evening of the arrest of Marion High School employee Ryan Vermilion on serious charges stemming from a criminal investigation in Wells County, Ind.

He is on suspended pending termination as legal and personnel due processes move forward.

At this time details are limited, and we defer to Wells County law enforcement officials to address any further questions. We are in full cooperation with law enforcement.

We cannot comment further on the investigation or the personnel process at this time.

Vermilion is being held on a $240,000 bond.