Marion County inmate dies after alleged assault by inmate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 38-year-old inmate at Marion County Jail has died after alleged assault by another inmate.

The deceased inmate has been identified as Martin Cruz.

Authorities say he was found unresponsive Saturday evening and was transported to an Indianapolis hospital where he was declared dead around 11:30 p.m.

The homicide is under investigation by several agencies including Indianapolis police, the Marion County sheriff’s office and the county coroner’s office.

Cruz had been in custody since late July on child molestation charges.

Online court records say his jury trial had been scheduled for December.

