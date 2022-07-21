FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police seized a large amount of marijuana from a home near downtown Fort Wayne Thursday.

Fort Wayne Police said gang and narcotics officers were conducting surveillance on a home along St. Marys Avenue. That led to a traffic stop, during which officers found “evidence of drug trafficking,” police said in a news release.

WANE 15 was told officers found a pound of marijuana in the vehicle.

That discovery led officers to a home at 1307 St. Marys Ave., two blocks west of Sherman Boulevard, where a search warrant was served Thursday afternoon.

Inside the home, police found “a large amount of marijuana,” the release said. A police spokesman said multiple pounds of marijuana were recovered, along with a gun.

Police arrested Marquan Dshawn McGee, 26, of Fort Wayne on a preliminary charge of Level 5 felony of Dealing in Marijuana with a prior dealing conviction.

At the home, several police vehicles could be seen. At one point, WANE 15 was told the roadway was blocked to traffic while police worked.