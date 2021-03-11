Man who turned himself in after fatal shooting found guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury has convicted a man in the May 2020 fatal shooting of a man.

Anshious Aron Storey

Anshious B.D. Aron Storey was found guilty of Murder and Using a Firearm in the May 18 shooting of 21-year-old Ronnie D. Hall of Fort Wayne.

Related Content Arrest made in fatal shooting of man found after crash into apartment building

Police and medics were called around 3:40 a.m. to the Woodview Manor Apartments complex after receiving calls about a car crashing into a building. They arrived to find Hall gravely hurt in the driver’s seat of a car that veered off Hobson Road, sped through a courtyard area, and crashed into one of the apartment buildings.

Hall had been shot in the head, police said. He would die at a hospital a short time later.

While police were investigating the shooting, Aron Storey called police around 4 a.m. and said he was involved in the shooting. Officers found him in the area of Mirro and Dean drives and took him in for questioning.

He was then arrested and charged with the shooting death. A jury found him guilty of the crimes this week.

Aron Storey will be sentenced April 23.