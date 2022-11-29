Brandon Gardner, 18, last December, got 20 years for stabbing two New Haven police officers with a pocket knife on Tuesday.

New Haven police officers lined the back wall of the courtroom Tuesday waiting for the sentencing of a man who stabbed two of their men last December.

Brandon M. Gardner, 18, of New Haven was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent. The plea agreement was to a Level 3 Felony, aggravated battery creating a substantial risk of death, and a Level 6 Felony of residential entry, breaking and entering a residence.

On the morning of Dec. 13, 2021, Gardner was threatening suicide when police arrived at his home in the 1700 block of Lopshire Drive located in the Highland Terrace neighborhood off Minnich Road.

When officers arrived, Gardner ran out of his home and tried to break into neighboring homes, police said.

Gardner got into one home, ran through the backyard, then broke into another home before trying to jump a fence.

Officers caught up with him and attempted to take him into custody. At that point, he stabbed both officers with a pocket knife. Their injuries to their lower bodies were deemed non life-threatening. They were taken to a hospital and released that day.

Gardner was initially charged with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, two counts of battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer and four counts of resisting law enforcement, causing bodily injury and drawing a weapon. His plea agreement called for all charges to be dismissed except for the two that stayed.