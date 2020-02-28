Man who shot 3 people in 2018 found guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A jury has found a man guilty in an August 2018 triple shooting that left one man dead and two others hurt.

Travon Rynell Fincher was found guilty of one count of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Battery, along with sentence enhancement for use of a firearm in the crime for an Aug. 30 shooting along Madison Street.

It was around 9 p.m. that evening when police and medics were called to a home in that block and found 40-year-old Ricky Pelmear dead inside. Two others – 41-year-old Jason Sandy and 33-year-old Rachel Burtz – who were able to flee the area were found outside by police, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Burtz identified Fincher as the shooter. She told police that Fincher, Pelmear and Sandy were at the home smoking marijuana together. Burtz said at one point, she was sitting down in the home and saw Fincher come out of a bathroom, shoot Sandy, then shoot Pelmear and her, the affidavit said.

Burtz said she “laid on the couch and acted as if she was dead” so Fincher would not shoot her again, the affidavit said.

Sandy called 911 after the shooting and told dispatchers “Tray” shot him, the affidavit said. Police spoke with Sandy as a hospital the next day, and he confirmed that Fincher – a former neighbor of his – shot him, the affidavit said.

Sandy then said after he was shot, Fincher stole about $1,000 out of his pocket and also took his drugs, the affidavit said.

After the shootings, police identified Fincher as a person of interest and asked for the public’s help to find him.​​​​​​​ Fincher turned himself in at police headquarters, accompanied by his mother.

Police said the woman said she saw her son on the news and brought him to the station.