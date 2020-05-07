Man who robbed Fort Wayne bank while wearing fake beard sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who held up a bank inside a Fort Wayne Meijer store in January 2018 and the Auburn Walmart days later has been sentenced.

Lonnie J. Gardner, Jr., 32, of Fort Wayne was sentenced to more than 7 1/2 years in prison and two years of supervised release. Gardner previously pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery.

It was around 10 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2018, when Gardner – wearing a fake beard and armed with a handgun – robbed the Fort Financial Credit Union inside the Meijer at 5909 Illinois Road. He made off with $1,776, and left in a black Jeep Commander.

The suspect in a Jan. 5, 2018, robbery of the Fort Financial Credit Union branch inside the Illinois Road Meijer store is shown in a surveillance photo.

Afterward, officers with the Allen County Police Department pulled over a black Jeep Commander within one mile of the Meijer store, and found Gardner inside. Inside the Jeep, police found a blue puffy coat and a camouflage stocking hat, along with a receipt dated Jan. 5, 2018, from a bank near the Meijer store.

Detectives eventually confirmed that after he robbed the Fort Financial branch, Gardner went to the other bank and made a $400 payment on the Jeep Commander with proceeds from the bank robbery, according to court records.

On Jan. 10, 2018, then, police said Gardner – again armed with a handgun – held up the customer service desk inside the Auburn Walmart and got away with $4,457. He left that scene in a black pickup.

The suspect in a Jan. 10, 2018, robbery of the Walmart in Auburn is shown in a surveillance photo.

Gardner was eventually arrested Feb. 2, 2018, after a traffic stop. He admitted to both robberies, court records show.

As part of his sentence, Gardner must also pay nearly $11,000 in restitution.