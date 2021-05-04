Man who kidnapped and molested a 13-year-old girl sentenced to 46 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man who pulled a teenage girl into his car and forced her to perform a sexual act on him in January 2019 has been sentenced.

Brent A. Taylor, 36, was sentenced to 46 years for charges of Child Molesting and Kidnapping.

Taylor was found guilty in a trial in March.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a 13-year-old girl was walking near her friend’s house when a man – identified later as Taylor – pulled his Honda Accord up behind her. He asked her if she needed a ride and wanted to make some money. When the teenager said no, then the man grabbed the girl by the arm and put her in the car, the affidavit said.

The suspect then drove to an ATM and took out $100 while the girl sat in the car, appearing “frightened,” according to the affidavit. Afterward, Taylor drove to a church parking lot where he pulled down his pants and forced the victim to perform a sexual act, the affidavit said.

He then dropped her off in the area where he found her.

Police gathered the bank’s security footage. According to the affidavit, it showed both Taylor and the girl. Investigators also looked at the ATM transaction from the bank, and the date and time matched the date and time close to the time the incident occurred.

Taylor was arrested in May 2019 for the incident and charged with Child Molesting, Rape, Criminal Confinement, and Kidnapping. In March, a jury found him guilty of Child Molesting, Criminal Confinement, and Kidnapping

The Criminal Confinement charge was later vacated by the court.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that the conviction was due to “the hard work of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Detectives Matt Cline and Delonzo Myles, and the Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys assigned to this case, Section Chief Tesa Helge and Chief Counsel Thomas Chaille.”