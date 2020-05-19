Man who drove from Canada to Auburn to have sex with girl, 14, sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who on multiple occasions drove from Canada to Auburn to have sex with a 14-year-old girl in 2016 has been sentenced.

Ala El Bashatly, 41, of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 100 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. Bashatly previously pleaded guilty to traveling into the United States for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

The case was filed in June 2016.

BACKGROUND

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne, the investigation began on April 19 after a detective with the Indiana State Police was contacted by an employee with the Indiana Division of Child Services regarding the possible sexual abuse of a girl.

The girl’s father told investigators that she had showed him $200 in cash she had after he had asked to borrow $20 from her. When he asked his daughter where she had gotten the money, she told him a man had given it to her to buy baby clothes because she thought she might be pregnant. She explained to her father that she had met the man on Ashley Madison and that he had driven down from Canada on April 17 where he picked her up and drove her to a Fort Wayne hotel where the two had sex.

She said she met the man on Ashley Madison in March and he had driven down on March 23 and the two had sex at her house while her mother was at work. The girl told the man, who she identified as Alan, that she wanted to become pregnant. After telling him she was only 14, he responded that he didn’t care and gave her $20 to pay for a pregnancy test. After the encounter, the two continued to communicate online and he eventually made a return trip to meet her on April 17, as she had told her father.

On April 22, the FBI agent gained access to the girl’s email account and that afternoon he received a message from a person presumed to be Bashatly. The two exchanged messages over the next several weeks and on June 12 an arrangement was made where Bashatly would drive to Fort Wayne and meet the girl outside the JC Penney story at Glenbrook Square Mall two days later.

On June 14, Fort Wayne Police made a traffic stop of Bashatly’s blue Kia in the Glenbrook parking lot.

According to the criminal complaint, Bashatly admitted to what the girl had previously told investigators.