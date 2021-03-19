Man who claimed to be possessed by demons and Hitler sentenced for killing mom

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Allen County judge on Friday sentenced a Fort Wayne man for voluntary manslaughter who court documents say called his dad back in 2018 to say he had hurt his mother.

Joy Steiss was found unconscious in her Stanford Avenue home on October 24, 2018 by police after receiving a 911 call from the father. She died a short time later and an autopsy determined the death was caused by strangulation.

Jason Steiss received a 15 year prison sentence with 12 years suspended. Because he has already served 877 days in jail, the actual jail time could work out to less than a year followed by probation.

Court documents indicated Steiss told police he was possessed by demons and Hitler after they arrived at his mother’s home.

As part of the sentencing Steiss will undergo psychological evaluation and treatment with hospitalization as recommended.

Back in August of 2019 a judge ruled Steiss incompetent to stand trial. He was then sent to a state hospital for evaluation. In June of 2020 he was found competent to stand trial and earlier this year he plead guilty.