Man wanted in ‘rash of thefts’ in Steuben Co. arrested

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The southwest Michigan man who was wanted in connection to a “rash of thefts” that occurred in Steuben County in July has been captured.

Cody Allen Dunithan

Cody Allen Dunithan, 26, of Galesburg, Michigan, was taken into custody late Wednesday night in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was jailed on an outstanding Michigan arrest warrant.

In Steuben County, Dunithan faces charges of felony Auto Theft and three counts of misdemeanor Theft related to thefts around the Lake George, Long Beach Lake and Crooked Lake areas that occurred in late July.

A warrant was issued for Dunithan earlier this week.

Dunithan will be extradited back to Steuben County to face charges.