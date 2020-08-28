Man wanted in killing of girlfriend at motel captured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have made an arrest in a killing at a motel earlier this month.
Thomas J. Jackson, 40, was wanted in the shooting death of Angel May Carter, 19, of Fort Wayne, who was gunned down outside of a second-floor room at the Rodeway Inn at 2920 Goshen Road on Aug. 9.
Police were called to the motel just after 4 a.m. after a caller found a woman bleeding and lying on the ground outside of a room. Additional callers said the woman had been shot.
Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.
An autopsy found Carter died of a gunshot wound and her death was ruled a homicide.
Afterward, police said they were looking for Jackson, and called him a person of interest in the case. Carter’s family told WANE 15 she had been in a serious relationship with Jackson for nine months, but it turned abusive.
On Thursday then, police received a tip that Jackson was at a home at 2404 Wells St. Officers were watching the home when they saw a person who looked like Jackson going in and out of the house.
The man then left in a vehicle, and police pulled it over and took Jackson into custody.