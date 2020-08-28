Man wanted in killing of girlfriend at motel captured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have made an arrest in a killing at a motel earlier this month.

Thomas J. Jackson

Thomas J. Jackson, 40, was wanted in the shooting death of Angel May Carter, 19, of Fort Wayne, who was gunned down outside of a second-floor room at the Rodeway Inn at 2920 Goshen Road on Aug. 9.

Police were called to the motel just after 4 a.m. after a caller found a woman bleeding and lying on the ground outside of a room. Additional callers said the woman had been shot.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

An autopsy found Carter died of a gunshot wound and her death was ruled a homicide.

Afterward, police said they were looking for Jackson, and called him a person of interest in the case. Carter’s family told WANE 15 she had been in a serious relationship with Jackson for nine months, but it turned abusive.

On Thursday then, police received a tip that Jackson was at a home at 2404 Wells St. Officers were watching the home when they saw a person who looked like Jackson going in and out of the house.

The man then left in a vehicle, and police pulled it over and took Jackson into custody.