BEAUFORT, NC. — An Indiana man wanted for fraud and theft has been arrested in North Carolina.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said 45-year-old John Bragg II was arrested in Beaufort, North Carolina Saturday morning.

Major Damian Katt said the JCSO had been in contact with the Beaufort Police Department when Bragg was arrested Saturday morning. Bragg II was wanted in Johnson County on fraud and theft charges.

Katt said a man in North Carolina had hired Bragg II to do some work for him but became suspicious when his story wasn’t adding up. After some quick internet searching, the man decided to contact the local police.

There were also arrest warrants for Bragg II in West Virginia and Florida, according to Katt.

Bragg II is currently awaiting extradition to Johnson County.

Bragg II’s arrest this morning brings to an end a long search for a man accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers and not doing any of the promised work on their vehicles.

Criminal theft and fraud charges were filed by the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office against Bragg II in October 2022 for allegedly scamming customers.

Bragg II ran a car restoration shop called JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod of Indy.