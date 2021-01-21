Man wanted for stalking, violating protection order

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Kosciusko County have asked for the public’s help to find a man wanted on allegations of stalking and violating a protective order.

Dustin M. Boardman, 36, is wanted on several counts of Stalking and Violating a Protective Order. Details about his alleged crimes were not released.

Crime Stoppers said Boardman has been known to stay in the Fort Wayne, South Whitley, Warsaw, and Winona Lake areas. He is 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds, with brown hair, and typically wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Boardman’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-342-STOP.

Crime Stoppers will pay if your information leads to an arrest or indictment. Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards on other felony crimes and the capture of fugitives. When you call, you will be assigned a code number and Crime Stoppers will not ask your name.