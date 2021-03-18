Man wanted for months arrested on stalking charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, police arrested a man who’s been on the run from law enforcement for weeks.

Court documents show police arrested Dustin Boardman, 36. He’s been on the run since November on a slew of stalking charges.

In February, officers were called to a wooded area near U-S 30 and Flaugh Road regarding a suspicious person. Responding officers found a women in the area. Witnesses reported that a man, later identified as Boardman, ran into the woods prior to the officers arrival.

At that time, Boardman had an active warrant out of Kosciusko County for Intimidation/Stalking, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Court documents show Boardman was schedule to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.