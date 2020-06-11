Man to remain in prison while he appeals Behrman slaying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of killing an Indiana University student in 2000 will remain in prison while his case is pending before an appeals court. U.S. District Judge James Sweeney in Indianapolis had ordered John Myers II released from prison on June 15.

However, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Sweeney’s decision Wednesday. The 44-year-old Myers was convicted in the 2006 killing of Jill Behrman and sentenced to 65 years in prison. Behrman was 19 when she disappeared while on a bicycle ride near Bloomington. Her remains were found in 2003 in Morgan County. She had been shot in the back of her head.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.