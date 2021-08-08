Man to face ‘inducing panic’ count in movie theater incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man will face a charge of causing a panic after his actions prompted a panicked rush out of a Ohio mall movie theater over the weekend.

Columbus police said Sunday that, contrary to earlier reports, no shots were fired and in fact no weapon of any kind was involved.

Sgt. James Fuqua said a man walked into the Easton Town Center movie theater just before 9 p.m. Saturday — just before the end of the movie “Suicide Squad” — and began screaming obscenities.

Police said he then reached into a bag, sending everyone else racing for the exits and leaving some with minor injuries.