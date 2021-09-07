Man sentenced in fiery Whitley County crash that killed K9

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The man involved in a fatal crash that killed a Whitley County K-9 officer in June 2019 has been sentenced.

Clarence Shearer, 33, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the ordeal that ended at the intersection of U.S. 30 and C.R. 450.

Shearer stole a car at gunpoint near the LifePlex gym off U.S. 30 in Plymouth. An Indiana State Police trooper saw the car traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 and attempted to pull the car over in Kosciusko County. The car pulled over and a passenger got out, but then the driver sped away.

The driver refused to stop while being chased by several police departments. The pursuit eventually entered Whitley County where a Whitley County deputy positioned his car to stop the car at the C.R. 450 intersection.

The car attempted to avoid the stop sticks and crashed into the deputy’s vehicle with K9 Cas inside. The crash caused the police car to burst into flames. Officers were unable to get the K9 out of the car and Cas died on the scene. The deputy was not hurt.

Shearer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Shearer was charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting law enforcement and causing death of a law enforcement animal.

Shearer’s 10-year sentence must be served on top of a 26-year sentenced he received for an armed robbery in Marshall County, a judge ruled. He’ll also have to serve out felony sentences from Allen County.

Whitley County Prosecutor Daniel Sigler said the conviction and sentence will bring closure to the community.

“CAS was a beloved and hard-working police officer,” said Sigler. “Her absence leaves a void we can’t readily fill but It’s my hope that our county can move on from this crime and this tragedy.”