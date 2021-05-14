Man, teen face attempted murder charges after police chase in Terre Haute

by: The Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An armed robbery suspect now also faces a preliminary attempted murder charge following a pursuit early Friday in which shots were fired at Terre Haute police.

Twenty-five-year-old Damon White of Indianapolis was arrested following a nearly 20-minute chase in which police say more than a dozen rounds were fired at officers.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says officers attempted a traffic stop about 3:40 a.m. on a vehicle suspected of being involved in an earlier report of shots fired. He says the driver refused to stop and someone in the vehicle began shooting at police. A 17-year-old Fishers male in the car also was arrested on an attempted murder charge.

