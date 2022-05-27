FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person was apparently attacked with an ax at a home north of downtown Fort Wayne Friday.

Police and medics were called just after 2 p.m. to the 3200 block of North Clinton Street on a report of a cutting or stabbing, according to the police activity log.

According to a bartender at the Latch String Bar & Grill, Katie Kobryn, a male rode a bicycle to the bar with a “gash that was huge and open” and asked for someone to call 911.

She said the male said he’d been hit with an ax.

Fort Wayne Police investigate a stabbing or cutting report on North Clinton Street on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Fort Wayne Police investigate a stabbing or cutting report on North Clinton Street on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Fort Wayne Police investigate a stabbing or cutting report on North Clinton Street on Friday, May 27, 2022.

The man reportedly came from a house across Clinton Street from the bar.

Police responded and pursued an individual in a car, but it was unclear whether the police caught him or not, Kobryn said.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital. HIs condition was not known.

Police have not released any information about the incident.