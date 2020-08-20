Man stabbed in the head at a Marion hotel; suspect arrested

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man is recovering after he was stabbed in the head at a Marion hotel, and a suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

Brandon Bryant

Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Marion Police responded to a stabbing at America’s Best Value Inn & Suites.

According to a Marion Police report, Jeremy Brashear, 32, was smoking outside the hotel when he was confronted by 40-year-old Brandon Bryant. The report said Bryant mumbled something about Brashear being a “snitch” and the two began fighting in front of Brashear’s room on the second floor of the hotel.

During the fight, Bryant stabbed Brashear in left of side of his head, and he fell backward onto the floor, the report said. A witness told police that after the fight, Bryant left the scene.

Police found Bryant near a creek just east of the hotel. He reportedly refused to listen to police commands, and a K9 was released. Bryant was then taken into custody.

Bryant is facing charges of Aggravated Battery and Resisting Law Enforcement, according to the police report.

Brashear was transported to Marion General Hospital for treatment. While he was being prepared to be taken for surgery, Brashear left the hospital on his own will.