Man shot on Lillie St. suffers life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting after a victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police and medics were called to the 2900 block of Lillie Street around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators spoke with possible witnesses, but have not released many details at this time.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking anyone who may have information to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers 436-7867(STOP).