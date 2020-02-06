Man shot in the face, critically hurt, in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A man was shot in the face midday Thursday in Marion, police said.

Authorities and medics were called just before noon to the 2300 block of South Boots Street on a reported shooting. According to a Marion Police report, the victim – 22-year-old Shondarrious D. Chapman – flagged down an ambulance at 14th and Nebraska streets.

The report said Chapman was taken to a Marion hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. He was transferred to an Indianapolis hospital in critical but stable condition.

No other information was immediately available. Police said detectives were “actively investigating” the incident.