MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A man was hurt in a shooting in Marion early Wednesday.

Police and medics were called around 9 a.m. to the 600 block of East Grant Street on a report of shots fired and a subject down.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body, Marion Police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital then airlifted to another hospital, police said. His condition was not released.

No other information was released, including suspect information. Marion Police said “this is an active case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (765) 668-4417.