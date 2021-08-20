Man shot by police outside Fort Wayne motel pleads guilty to attempted murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man shot by Fort Wayne Police last October after he reportedly fired shots at officers has pleaded guilty.

Lance E. Morningstar of Fort Wayne pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder through a deal with Allen County prosecutors.

Lance Morningstar

The plea agreement calls for Morningstar to be sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 3 years probation. The deal dismisses additional charges of Dealing in Cocaine, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Carrying a Handgun without a License, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Criminal Recklessness.

A judge must still accept the plea agreement. Morningstar is set to be sentenced

Morningstar was shot Oct. 5, 2020, during an altercation with Fort Wayne Police outside a motel along Challenger Parkway, off Washington Center Road. He suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Fort Wayne Police were called around 4:20 p.m. to the Travelodge at 5710 Challenger Parkway on a report of a disturbance. A caller said there was “light skinned male” in the parking lot armed with a gun who was arguing with someone, the affidavit said.

At the motel, a man matching the description ran past officers wearing a backpack and “holding items” in his hands, the affidavit said. Hotel employees told officers he had a gun, the affidavit said.

Police chased after the man and caught up to him on the north side of the Wyndham Garden Hotel parking lot. He was hit with a taser and tackled by police, the affidavit said.

The man then “produced a small black handgun and fired 2 shots, followed by one shot which caused the weapon to malfunction,” the affidavit said. The affidavit said the man was on his stomach and firing the gun “from underneath himself toward officers.”

One of the officers reported feeling rounds “fly past his legs,” the affidavit said.

At that point, Officer Alexis Aguilera fired and struck Morningstar. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was eventually released then jailed.