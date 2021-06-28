Man shot by police during gun battle near Weisser Park charged with felony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man shot by police during an apparent gun battle in south Fort Wayne earlier this month has been charged.

Lamont Carpenter Jr., 23, has been arrested on a felony charge of Pointing a Firearm related to the June 13 incident in the area S. Hanna St. and E. Maple Grove Ave.

It was around 12:30 a.m. that night when Fort Wayne Police were called on a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find an “intense gun battle” between “rival factions.” At the time, police described the scene as an “extremely dangerous and chaotic situation.”

During the ordeal, police said an officer was confronted by a suspect with a gun – Carpenter. According to police, Officer Lucas Hayes fired at Carpenter to preserve his own life.

Carpenter was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officer Hayes is a 4-year veteran of the department. He has two disciplinary actions on his record, both for police vehicle accidents.