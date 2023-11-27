HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The man that police say was shot by officers at the Evansville Regional Airport on November 18 has been booked in jail.

Police say Pierre Barthelemy, 24, was threatening airport staff with a knife and tearing up furniture.

According to an affidavit, airport staff told Barthelemy that he would need an airline ticket if he wanted to stay overnight in the terminal. Police say he asked to get a ticket to Haiti but did not have a passport. When he was not able to get a ticket, officers say Barthelemy started to get mad.

Officers say an employee tried to calm him down, but then Barthelemy pulled out a knife.

When officers showed up, he allegedly jumped out of his seat and charged at officers with his knife. That’s when officers opened fire. Barthelemy was taken to the hospital.

He has now been released from the hospital and is in jail facing several charges, including intimidation with a deadly weapon.