Man shot by Fort Wayne Police charged with 5 felonies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man shot by Fort Wayne Police earlier this week after he reportedly fired shots at officers has been charged.

Lance E. Morningstar faces charges of Carrying a Handgun without a License, Being a Felon Carrying a Handgun, two counts of Resisting Law Enforcement while drawing a weapon, and Criminal Recklessness.

Lance Morningstar

Morningstar was shot Monday during an altercation with Fort Wayne Police outside a motel along Challenger Parkway, off Washington Center Road. He suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday in Allen Superior Court, Fort Wayne Police were called around 4:20 p.m. to the Travelodge at 5710 Challenger Parkway on a report of a disturbance. A caller said there was “light skinned male” in the parking lot armed with a gun who was arguing with someone, the affidavit said.

At the motel, a man matching the description ran past officers wearing a backpack and “holding items” in his hands, the affidavit said. Hotel employees told officers he had a gun, the affidavit said.

Police chased after the man and caught up to him on the north side of the Wyndham Garden Hotel parking lot. He was hit with a taser and tackled by police, the affidavit said.

The man then “produced a small black handgun and fired 2 shots, followed by one shot which caused the weapon to malfunction,” the affidavit said. The affidavit said the man was on his stomach and firing the gun “from underneath himself toward officers.”

One of the officers reported feeling rounds “fly past his legs,” the affidavit said.

At that point, police fired and struck Morningstar. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was still hospitalized as of Wednesday, court records show.

Morningstar has a long criminal record, including convictions for drugs and invasion of privacy. He was most recently arrested Sept. 25 on a felony charge of Theft of a Firearm, according to court records.