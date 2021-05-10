Man shot by ex-boyfriend following argument, ex-boyfriend helps him to hospital before being arrested

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A man was allegedly shot by his ex-boyfriend after an argument about their relationship. The ex-boyfriend then helped him get cleaned up, drove him to the hospital and left before being arrested Monday morning.

At approximately 12:08 a.m., the Marion Police Department reports responding to Marion General Hospital’s Emergency Department for a shooting victim. The victim, identified as Roger Pryor III, 25, had sustained a singe gunshot wound to his left arm just below the elbow. Officers report that he also had a wound to his left armpit due to the path that the bullet traveled.

Pryor told police that he was at the 300 block of N. Norton Avenue where his ex-boyfriend Christopher Jordan, 27, lives, and they were arguing about their relationship. Pryor said that Jordan began making threats to kill him.

At one-point, Pryor reports that he and Jordan went into the back bedroom of the house where Jordan was waving a gun and threatened to kill him. Pryor told police that Jordan then hit him over the head with the gun, left the room, shut the door and fired a single gunshot. That round then went through the door and hit him in the arm.

Pryor told police that Jordan then became scared and helped him into the shower to clean up and change clothes. Jordan then drove Pryor to the emergency department, dropped him off and drove away.

Due to the injuries, Pryor was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police report finding Jordan at his home and arrested him on the following charges:

Aggravated Battery

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Battery with Serious Bodily Injury

Jordan was also arrested on an outstanding Marion City Court warrant, police report.